Spectrum Health TytoCare provides more accurate medical exams during virtual visits

Telemedicine visits are at an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic, virtual visits with health care providers were growing more and more popular, and more sophisticated.

Spectrum Health has been in the telehealth game for about five years, and they're stepping up their game even more with TytoCare.

TytoCare is an FDA approved lightweight and portable medical exam kit. The Spectrum Health app connects the exam kit to the patient's provider, who will guide them during the exam. TytoCare exam kits allow for more in-depth physical exams from a smart device during video visits, a major upgrade from just guessing how a person feels just over a screen.

With the tools in the exam kit, patients can capture high-quality sounds from the heart and lungs. The device can share readings of the heart rate and body temperature or create images and videos that show the inner ears, throat and skin. Healthcare providers use this information and other details provided to make a diagnosis and offer a treatment plan and prescription if needed.

Devices are available for purchase, and can be shared; TytoCare devices aren't limited to a single patient.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/tytocare.