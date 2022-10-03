Spectrum Health talks about Alzheimer's Disease; Warning signs and its impact on a life

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. It is a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss and possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment, affecting a person’s ability to carry out daily activities.

Kate Krolewicz, a Senior Registered Medical Assistant with Spectrum Health’s Behavioral Neurology Department, explains how Alzheimer's Disease impacts an individual and the warning signs to watch out for.

Dementia is thought of as a progressive condition highlighted by a cognitive decline in more than one area of thinking (memory, attention, language, etc.) causing problems in day-to-day life.

Everyone experiences ‘forgetfulness,’ but when these memory problems start to impact how a person functions in their daily routine to the point where they can't take care of themselves safely it becomes more serious.

The Spectrum Health clinic sees primarily older patients. If there are concerns of dementia, a Spectrum Health neurologist, social worker, pharmacist, and neuropsychologist will help diagnose the type of dementia and rule out other causes of thinking difficulties. Once they make the diagnosis, they can give meds if indicated and start providing resources and ways caregivers can take care of their loved ones.

Spectrum Health is a big supporter of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event this year will take place at Calder Plaza on October 8. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the Walk starts at 10.

To learn more information about Alzheimer's Disease, visit spectrumhealth.org or visit the Alzheimer's Association website.

