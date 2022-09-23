Spectrum Health Sports Medicine is designed to keep patients active and moving

Sports medicine may sound like a medical specialty that caters solely to serious athletes, but at Spectrum Health sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. The team of health care professionals at Spectrum Health wants you to know that you don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to benefit from their knowledge and expertise.

Dr. Perry Merillat, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Spectrum Health, talks about how sports medicine at Spectrum health is different from a more general orthopedics medical practice.

Unlike orthopedics medical practice, sports medicine focuses on physically active people to keep them active and moving. By incorporating athletic trainers in the patient's treatment, doctors can create a comprehensive and coordinated care plan for faster and more efficient healing.

The most common patients that come to Spectrum Health for sports medicine are people who have received sports or overuse injuries. Spectrum also works regularly with area high school and college athletes, club sports teams, the Grand Rapids Ballet, the Whitecaps, and others.

Active people qualify to receive treatment in sports medicine; patients don't need to officially be "athletes" to receive sports medicine treatment plans.

Learn more at spectrumhealth.org/sports or call (616)-267-8860.

