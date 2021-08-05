Watch
Spectrum Health shares the benefits of breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week
Spectrum Health explains benefits of breastfeeding
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 05, 2021
The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week. Ruth Mulder, a certified nurse-midwife, discusses the importance of breastfeeding and what Spectrum Health offers women in the area.

The World Health Organization agrees that breastfeeding is the healthiest form of nutrition for babies. Breast milk builds a stronger immune system, healthier growth, and lower chances of allergies, asthma, and diabetes for the baby.

When moms deliver their baby at Spectrum Health, breastfeeding experts will help them understand the steps to a successful breastfeeding and bonding experience.

Spectrum Health offers the following for moms both before giving birth and after:

To learn more and to receive breastfeeding help, call (616)-391-9437 or visit spectrumhealth.org.

