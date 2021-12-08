Spectrum Health shares plant-based recipe for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cups

More and more people are transitioning to a plant-based diet, but what exactly is it? Spectrum Health has a special Plant Powered Challenge, as well as many more resources through their Culinary Medicine program to guide people through the process of clean eating.

Elizabeth Suvedi, manager of Culinary Medicine at Spectrum Health, discusses how people can get started on a plant-based diet, as well as shares a recipe for a plant-based snack.

Chocolate Chip Baked Oatmeal Cups

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1½ cups unsweetened soy milk

½ cup mashed ripe banana

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

2 tablespoons unsweetened creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup baking pan with paper liners. Spray the liners

with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, chocolate chips, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy milk, banana, maple syrup, flaxseed, peanut butter, and vanilla. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.

4. Pour the liquid mixture into the large bowl and stir until combined.

5. Scoop ¹ /³ cup of the oatmeal mixture into each baking cup.

6. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

7. Allow them to cool for about 10 minutes before eating.

Find this recipe and more at spectrumhealth.org/culinarymedicine.

To learn more about Spectrum Health Lifestyle Medicine visit spectrumhealth.org/plantpower or call (616)-486-0385.