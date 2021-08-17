Spectrum Health searching for RNs and LPNs to join their team

Spectrum Health rehab and nursing centers have been providing services in West Michigan for more than 20 years. With multiple centers in the area, Spectrum Health Continuing Care delivers integrated health care for a seamless patient experience, and they're looking for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses to join their team.

Lynn Ring, senior director of clinical excellence at Spectrum Health Continuing Care, explains the positions available, and why nurses should consider working with Spectrum Health.

SHCC is multiple service lines that provide care primarily outside of the hospital such as Hospice, Visiting Nurse Association, Private Duty Home Care, Remote Monitoring, Rehab, Neuro Rehab Services, and the Rehab and Nursing Centers.

There are multiple locations that provide rehab for short stays after medical conditions, surgeries, or traumatic accidents as well as Long Term Care.

There are over 280 positions that require an RN license within Spectrum Health, so there are many career path options depending upon what interests the nurse may have. Positions include direct patient care, remote working from home, quality, research, leadership-type positions.

Spectrum Health also offers multiple emotional and mental health support programs for team members that may be experiencing tough times or significant life changes in addition to daily life struggles:

Employee assistance programs internally Employee-led Inclusion Resource Groups, formed around common demographics and shared interests, offer every team member the opportunity to actively help shape culture. Team Member Pantry Virtual exercise classes and nutrition health assistance

External community partners are dedicated to the health and support of team members. The Source, Encompass, HeadSpace Care.com - For team members needing support with ChildCare, Eldercare, PetCare

Professional Development Multiple offerings for free continuing education Access to LinkedIn Learning to help with your professional development Tuition Reimbursement Program along with other apprenticeship programs. One program started is Unit Aide to CNA program, where you can start your career in the clinical field with no experience and get paid to move into a CNA role. It doesn’t stop there as they have celebrated those who have continued their education, supported by SH to become LPN and RNs. They also know that upon graduating, there is a period from graduation until they take their licensure test, Spectrum Health has a program where LPNs and RNs can be hired as a New Graduate and start working and being mentored as they await their testing date.



In addition to all the wonderful benefits that include multiple healthcare options, competitive paid time off, and growth opportunities, CNAs, LPNs, and RNs at SHCC are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in bonuses.

To apply, go to spectrumhealth.org/campaigns/continuingcarecareers.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.