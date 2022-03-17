Spectrum Health recognizes importance of athletic trainers

The National Athletic Trainers Association is recognizing the important work athletic trainers do every day throughout the month of March.

Luke Murray, a certified athletic trainer who does community outreach for Spectrum Health, explains what an athletic trainer does, and the importance of the work they do on and off the field.

Athletic trainers work alongside medical professionals, coaches, and athletes to review the medical condition of athletes, as well as develop a health plan to meet the athlete’s diet and fitness goals. They're also often seen along the sidelines of sporting events ready to jump in when an injury occurs.

Athletic Trainers are typically employed by universities, medical clinics, or academic institutions to analyze an athlete’s health or injury to develop a fitness and diet plan that helps them play well on their sports team. They usually receive direction and confirmation from doctors and licensed health care professionals to more accurately diagnose and treat injuries.

