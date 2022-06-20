Spectrum Health receives national accreditation from the American College of Cardiology

Spectrum Health recently received national accreditation from the American College of Cardiology in three areas: Accreditation for its Electrophysiology Lab, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, and as a HeartCARE Center.

Dr. David Wohns, Spectrum Health Division Chief of Cardiology, shares what these accreditations mean not only for their facility, but the level of care they can provide for their patients.

Spectrum Health is one of three health organizations in Michigan to achieve recognition for cardiac catheterization lab. It is currently the only health system in the state to receive accreditation for its electrophysiology lab and as a HeartCARE Center.

The American College of Cardiology defines the value of accreditation as “saving lives, preventing irreparable heart damage, and improving the cardiovascular patient's quality of life as the absolute fundamentals of accreditation.” Spectrum Health already offers a full range of cardiovascular services—from preventive cardiology to heart transplants, and everything in between – so this is recognition of the great work that is being done right here in West Michigan.

Spectrum keeps care local whenever possible, bringing the resources and expertise of Spectrum Health to communities throughout West Michigan. But, when you need advanced cardiovascular care, Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids has everything a patient needs under one roof, including:



Advanced cardiovascular imaging

Around-the-clock access to a team that specializes in life-saving treatments

Cardiothoracic critical care, and

Hybrid operating rooms that allow doctors to perform open surgery and minimally invasive heart procedures in the same visit.

The HeartCARE Center accreditation honors institutions that advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement with a national distinction of excellence.

The designations are reviewed and awarded annually to ensure that all facilities continue to meet the criteria of a highly-regarded and sustainable quality improvement program. For all designations, organizations undergo a thorough and rigorous review of practices, processes, and procedures.

In the end, it means a facility can measure its success in terms of improved patient satisfaction and outcomes, a multi-disciplinary team approach to treatment, and a precise care strategy.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.