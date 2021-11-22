Spectrum Health receives grant to improve Black vaccination rates in West Michigan

Current statistics show that just over 33 percent of African Americans in the Grand Rapids area are vaccinated, and that number is even lower among Black 20-to-29-year-olds, with only 23 percent being vaccinated.

Spectrum Health is partnering with Michigan State University, Mercy Health, Kent and Muskegon counties, along with several other organizations, to help boost community efforts looking to improve Black vaccination rates in areas where numbers are low.

Thanks to a $700,000 subaward grant from MSU and the CDC, Spectrum Health is working with other Black community leaders and organizations to change those statistics by tackling some of the major factors influencing vaccination rates.

Jeremy Moore and Lee Moyer with Spectrum Health’s Healthier Communities talks more about the project and how they hope to improve vaccination rates.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org.

