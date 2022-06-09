Spectrum Health provides LGBTQIA safe and affirming care services

Watch
Spectrum Health provides LGBRQIA safe and affirming care services
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 09, 2022
June is recognized nationally as Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQIA community, their friends, and allies. At Spectrum Health, many physicians in primary and specialty care specialize in providing safe and affirming care to LGBTQIA populations here in West Michigan. They have received a special “Safe and Affirming” designation recognized nationally.

Here to tell us more about what Spectrum Health has to offer are Dr. Christopher Palazzo, a primary care physician here in Grand Rapids, as well as Dr. Lisa Lowery, section chief of pediatrics and adolescent medicine at Spectrum Health.

To learn more about their services and to find a provider that meets your specific needs, visit spectrumhealth.org/pride.

