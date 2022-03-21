Spectrum Health opening new North Muskegon Specialty Care Practice

Spectrum Health is opening the newly renovated North Muskegon Specialty Care building at 1845 Holton Rd. this week to provide care from a variety of medical specialists. North Muskegon Specialty Care gives patients access to quality care locally from providers they know and trust.

Dr. Michael Dickinson joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more about what the specialty practice has to offer.

Services provided include Cardiovascular Medicine, referrals for Cardiothoracic Surgery, Structural Heart & Valve Center, Vascular and Vein Care, Pulmonology, and Neurology. The Pulmonary subspecialty will be a new local service to the area.

In addition, there will be an expansion of existing services in Vascular, Vein, Cardiology, Structural Heart and Neurosciences.

This newly renovated facility allows patients in the Muskegon area to avoid traveling from location to location for additional health services. It is designed for more coordinated care.

Each patient who is referred to Spectrum Health's new facility receives expert opinions from clinicians who have subspecialized extensively in their field. Their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to provide 24/7 lifesaving care for patients with even the most complex conditions.

The goal is that 80 percent of care will take place locally with patients only needing to travel for major interventions.

Cardiovascular Medicine will provide clinical and interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure care along with cardiac imaging and monitors including echocardiograms, stress echocardiograms, treadmill stress, and patch monitors. Nuclear cardiology services will be offered as of early fall.

The Structural Heart & Valve Center will provide services including TAVR, TMVR, MitraClips, and serve congenital conditions.

Vascular Care will include services for abdominal aortic aneurysm, arteriovenous fistula creation and management, carotid artery disease, embolism/thrombus, mesenteric artery disease, peripheral artery disease, renal arterial disease, thoracoabdominal aneurysm, vascular ultrasound imaging, and free vascular screenings.

Vein Care services will include services for varicose and spider veins, venous disease management, vein ultrasound imaging, and free venous screenings.

The medical specialties currently offered in the Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus (ICC) at North Muskegon at 2009 Holton Rd. will move into the specialty building, making the ICC predominantly primary care focused.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 855-7-MYHEART or visit spectrumhealth.org.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.