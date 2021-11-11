Spectrum Health offers special programs for patients with prediabetes & diabetes

Approximately 34.2 million people in the United States have diabetes, which is more than 10 percent of the population, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. About 26.9 percent have been diagnosed and 7.3 are unaware of their condition.

In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, Phallon Lovelady, DNP and manager of community programs with Spectrum Health’s Healthier Communities, discusses the signs and symptoms people should look out for, as well as information about the number of programs for patients with prediabetes, as well as with diabetes, that are available at Spectrum Health.

In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. The body breaks down the carbohydrates you eat into blood sugar (blood glucose) that it uses for energy—and insulin is a hormone that the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes—and it means that your body doesn’t use insulin properly. While some people can control their blood sugar levels with healthy eating and exercise, others may need medication or insulin to help manage it.

Signs and symptoms to look for include:



Increased Thirst, Frequent Urination (Type 1 and 2)

Fatigue (Type 1 and 2)

Slow healing wounds, constant hunger, unexplained weight loss (Type 2)

Blurry Vision, Mood Swings, Fruity odor on breath (Type 1)

Spectrum Health offers programs to help community members diagnosed with prediabetes or those who may be at high risk of type 2 diabetes. These programs educate patients on ways to prevent diabetes, or ways to manage it so patients can continue to live happy and healthy lives.

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org.

