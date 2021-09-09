Spectrum Health offers new program to help smokers quit, Let's Talk Tobacco

Smoking is the number one cause of preventable disease and death. For those thinking about quitting or just want to learn more, Spectrum Health is offering a new program called Let’s Talk Tobacco.

Libby Stern, a certified tobacco treatment specialist at Spectrum Health – and a former smoker-- talks about the new program and the dangers of smokers.

Let’s Talk Tobacco will be conducted virtually from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15. Additional sessions will be available in the future. All classes will be free to attend.

To learn more and to register, call 616-486-0385 or email lifestylemedicine@spectrumhealth.org.

