Spectrum Health offers free vascular and vein screenings to raise awareness about vascular diseases

In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is Nurse Practitioner Lauren Gressley joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them.

Vascular disease refers to any condition that affects your circulatory system, which includes the arteries and veins throughout your body. Individuals of all ages, genders, and races are at risk for developing vascular diseases, but certain risk factors can increase your risk of having a problem. Age, family history of vascular disease, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and underlying health conditions such as type 2 diabetes all increase your risk for developing one of these conditions.

Examples of vascular diseases include:

Arterial diseases, such as peripheral artery disease, renal artery disease, popliteal entrapment syndrome, and carotid artery disease

Venous disease, including varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency

Blot clots, including pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis

Aortic aneurysm

Blood clotting disorders

Lymphedema

Vascular diseases can lead to complications if they aren’t treated. Some may require immediate treatment (such as an aortic aneurysm) while others can slowly worsen over time.

Spectrum Health's innovative technology provides individualized care from diagnosis to treatment. Their team participates in clinical trials and research studies in many vascular and endovascular procedures areas.

Spectrum Health offers free screenings that quickly and painlessly check for different types of vascular and vein conditions. There is a free screening at 1845 Holton Road in Muskegon on September 29. If you can't make this free screening, call 616.391.VASC to schedule your free screening.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.