Spectrum Health Midwives provide personalized care for women based on research

Midwives approach patient care a little differently and serve women of all ages.

Lauren Deleon, certified nurse-midwife at Spectrum Health, explains the way midwives approach health care and the services they provide to women.

Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are independent health care providers. CNMs are highly qualified providers with graduate degrees in advanced practice nursing, licensed with the State of Michigan and certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board.

CNMs work with other members of the health care team, such as physicians and nurses, to provide the highest quality care. They work in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, medical offices, clinics, birth centers, and homes.

They provide general health care services, gynecology care, and family planning, as well as maternity care (before, during, and after childbirth).

Midwives focus not only on maternity care but also on the full range of health needs throughout life. Certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) provide care from your first period until after menopause, plus all the important health events in between, such as:

Choosing a midwife offers patients a chance for expert personalized care based on research and evidence.

Midwifery care does not rely on providing a specific set of childbirth procedures or practices for all women. Instead, midwives tailor care to meet the wants and needs of each woman and her baby.

Midwives maintain the best conditions possible for a safe and healthy outcome for all involved.

Spectrum Health has over 20 certified nurse midwives working in a variety of settings

Spectrum Health has two locations focused on midwifery care:

426 Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids

1005 W Green Street Suite 301, Hastings

To make an appointment, visit spectrumhealth.org.

