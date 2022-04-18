Spectrum Health Midwifery services expand to the Lakeshore

Spectrum Health certified nurse-midwives deliver babies, but their services expand to so much more than that.

What is the benefit of being treated by a midwife from the patient perspective? Certified nurse-midwife Katie Steele answers this question and talks about hospital-based midwifery services expanding to West Michigan’s lakeshore.

Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are independent health care providers. CNMs are highly qualified providers with graduate degrees in advanced practice nursing, licensed by the State of Michigan and certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board.

CNMs work with other members of the health care team, such as physicians and nurses, to provide the highest quality care. CNMs work in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, medical offices, clinics, and birth centers. They provide general health care services, gynecology care, and family planning, as well as maternity care (before, during, and after childbirth).

Midwives focus not only on maternity care, but also on the full range of health needs throughout life. They truly build a lifelong relationship We really focus on wellness for the whole woman by providing care from your first period until after menopause, plus all the important health events in between, such as:

Birth control & family planning

Pregnancy & childbirth services for low-risk pregnancies

Individual and group prenatal care

Breastfeeding support

Post-partum care & support

Routine gynecologic care, such as annual well-woman exams

Menopause management

Throughout Spectrum Health, they have over 20 certified nurse midwives working in a variety of settings.

Midwifery service utilization throughout Spectrum Health continues to grow so it was time to offer hospital-based midwifery to lakeshore community members.

Most major health insurance companies and Medicaid cover midwifery services, but patients should always check with their insurance provider for coverage specifics.

To make an appointment, contact the following locations:

Spectrum Health Grand Rapids | 330 Barclay | 616-391-2160

Ada Integrated Care Campus | 7128 East Fulton | 616-825-3500

South Pavilion | 80 68th Street | 616-391-3302

Spectrum Health Pennock | 1005 W Green Street Suite 301 Hastings | 269-945-8080

Gerber Memorial Hospital | 212 S Sullivan Avenue Freemont | 231-942-1212

Zeeland Community Hospital | 8333 Felch Street Zeeland | 616-748-2850

Visit spectrumhealth.org/services/womens/midwifery to learn more.