Spectrum Health hosting virtual Nurse Technician Hiring Event

Locally governed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Spectrum Health is focused on its mission: to improve health, inspire hope and save lives. The team is looking for nurse technicians and will be holding a virtual nurse tech hiring event on December 7.

Kristi Grzybowski, Director, Clinical Operations and Performance Improvement, talks about the responsibilities of a nurse tech, and why people should consider working at Spectrum Health.

Nurse Technicians are typically seen in the hospitals, but Spectrum recently expanded to offer career opportunities in medical offices as well. Nurse technician roles offer direct patient care experience and learning opportunities for health care careers.

Inpatient nurse technicians work on-site at Blodgett, Butterworth, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospitals, and West Michigan regional hospital locations.

A day in the life of a nurse tech includes partnering with collaborative teams across many specialties such as cardiology, women’s health, and emergency medicine. Nurse technicians take vitals, check blood sugars, perform wound care, catheterization, and ambulate patients of ranging acuity levels.

Nurse techs that work inpatient are often in school for nursing, so there's no need to have a full RN certification to apply. Full or part-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts & weekend rotation incentives are available to apply for.

For outpatient nurse technicians, there are 150 medical offices across West Michigan in many small communities, where positions are available.

Responsibilities for these nurses include rooming patients, taking vitals, and working in partnership with a provider.

This offers career opportunities as a Medical Assistant with full or part-time positions available, Monday through Friday, no weekends.

Spectrum Health offers many resources, benefits, and programs to help support wellness goals. These include home-life support, well-being support, and work-life support.

For anyone interested in applying as a nurse technician, Spectrum Health is hosting a hiring event on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to look at positions available, as well as to schedule an interview with a recruiter.

