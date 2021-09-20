Spectrum Health heavily involved in Alzheimer's care and research fundraising

Worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer's Disease or Dementia, so there's a good chance someone you know is affected by these degenerative brain diseases.

Because there's no cure, research into new treatments and prevention continues to be vitally important. Kate Krolewicz, a medical assistant with Spectrum Health Neurology, talks about ways Spectrum Health treats patients with Alzheimer's and Dementia, as well as an upcoming nationwide fundraiser to raise money for research.

Spectrum Health has a Cognition Clinic where they treat patients with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Their large team of professionals and multi-disciplinary approach aims to find these diseases early so they can slow down the process with medical treatments.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer's and Dementia, there are special events and fundraisers to raise money for research efforts like The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Grand Rapids will be taking place on October 9.

Spectrum Health is sponsoring a team for employees, patients, or anyone else who wants to take part. People can sign up at alz.org just search for team name: Spectrum Health Neurology.

A majority of funds raised will go towards research; some of it will stay within the local community for the caregiver and patient support and services provided in the area.

Learn more about Alzheimer's Disease and treatments offered at spectrumhealth.org.

