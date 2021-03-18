Spectrum Health explains the benefits of Pulmonary Rehab

This week is Pulmonary Rehab Week, and the staff at Spectrum Health work very hard to provide personalized care and individualized programs for all of their patients.

Spectrum Health pulmonologist and Medical Director of Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Dr. John Cantor, discusses what's involved with pulmonary rehab and the benefits it provides.

Recognized as a national leader in pulmonary medicine for five years in row by US News & World Report, our team of pulmonology and critical care specialists is the largest multidisciplinary group of lung care specialists in the western half of Michigan. We have a specialist in every pulmonary sub-specialty. This permits us to cover the full range of lung and breathing conditions and offer specialized expertise in:

Asthma and breathing disorders

Cystic fibrosis

Diagnostic testing

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

Interstitial lung disease

Interventional pulmonology

Lung cancer

Pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary rehabilitation

Sleep medicine

With seven regional outreach clinics and our breadth of expertise, patients can receive the care they need close to home. Our service goal is to make it easy for you to coordinate our schedules so you can see multiple specialists in one visit.

