Spectrum Health explains importance of immunizing children, not just for COVID

August is National Immunization Month and as kids head back to school, physicians here in West Michigan and across the state are reminding parents about the importance of getting their children immunized, not just for COVID, but for other important vaccines that will help protect them from other serious and potentially life-threatening diseases.

Recent statistics in Michigan and across the US are showing that since the pandemic, regular childhood vaccination rates are down. Dr. Hanna Jaworski, division chief of pediatrics at Spectrum Health, shares more about this trend and why parents should make sure all vaccinations are up to date.

To schedule an appointment with a primary physician or to learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org.

Or, visit the CDC website to see which vaccinations your child may need.

