Spectrum Health explains how to talk about mental health with others

Spectrum Health: How to talk about mental health
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 12, 2022
The stigma around discussing mental health is something that can dissuade people from reaching out and getting the help they need. A recent poll revealed that nearly a third of respondents worried about being judged by friends and family for seeking mental health support.

Dr. Treg Thomas, a psychologist from Spectrum Health, shares ways people can destigmatize mental health discussions and how to start those conversations with others.

