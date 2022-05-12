Spectrum Health explains how to talk about mental health with others

The stigma around discussing mental health is something that can dissuade people from reaching out and getting the help they need. A recent poll revealed that nearly a third of respondents worried about being judged by friends and family for seeking mental health support.

Dr. Treg Thomas, a psychologist from Spectrum Health, shares ways people can destigmatize mental health discussions and how to start those conversations with others.

To learn more, call (616)-391-6120 or visit spectrumhealth.org.

