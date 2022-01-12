Spectrum Health expands Spine and Pain Management services to the lakeshore area

When coping with new or ongoing pain, relief looks and feels different for everyone. That’s why Spectrum Health’s Spine and Pain Management team is expanding to the lakeshore to provide personalized care and treatment based on their patient's unique health journey.

This is the first time these services will be available locally by Spectrum Health on the lakeshore. Dr. Moises Googe and Dr. Ryan Hodges, top spine surgeons at Spectrum Health, will bring foundational Spine and Pain Management services to the lakeshore area while providing an entry point for those pains that need other multidisciplinary approaches encompassed by the Spine and Pain Management Program.

Dr. Googe joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about this service expansion in Spectrum Health's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department.

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physicians are also known as physiatrists, who treat, or manage a wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons.

By taking the whole body into account, they can accurately pinpoint problems and enhance function without surgery.

Dr. Hodges will see patients with:



Chronic pain, fibromyalgia, or constant migraines

Recovering from a surgery or stroke or having nerve damage

Have a health condition that has reduced the patient’s ability to move, such as arthritis or sciatica

Patients hoping to control and relieve pain with minimal medications or minimally invasive interventions

When dealing with back and neck pain, it is important to start with conservative care, such as physical therapy and medication management. If those efforts have been tried and are not enough, it may be time to carefully weigh the risks and benefits of surgery.

Together, the care team will work with patients to determine if surgery or a non-surgical option is the right treatment path.

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation program will add the following services and procedures to the lakeshore locations:



Pain management

Spine Injections

Joint and steroid injections

Trigger Point Injection

EMGs

Medical branch blocks and Radiofrequency ablation

Spinal Stimulation for Pain

Minimally invasive spinal surgery

Neurosurgery

Complex reconstructive spine surgery

Spinal fusion

Spinal stimulation for pain

These services will now be offered at the following locations:

Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center

15100 Whittaker Way

Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Holland

588 E. Lakewood Blvd

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

8333 Felch Street

Schedule an appointment by calling 616-774-8345 or visiting spectrumHealth.org/relief.