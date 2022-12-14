Special Olympics Michigan wants you to join them in the Polar Plunge

"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt" is the motto behind Special Olympics Michigan. The organization is calling out to all those who seek to be brave in their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan. All funds raised by Plungers help Special Olympics Michigan provide year-round training and services to over 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The Everdry Polar Plunge Team, a huge partner and supporter of Special Olympics Michigan, has raised more than $250,000 since they started plunging 15 years ago, and the number continues to grow each year.

The Polar Plunge challenge will take place from January through March, with the special Grand Rapids Plunge event happening February 11 at LMCU Ballpark.

To register or to learn more about the event, visit plungemi.org.

This segment was sponsored by Everdry Grand Rapids.