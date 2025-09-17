Sparta's Annual Apple Fest is Back! Here's What to Know

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change, a timeless tradition returns to Sparta - the annual Michigan Apple Fest! Celebrating the region's rich agricultural heritage, this year's festival is set to take over downtown on September 19-20th. Get ready for a weekend filled with all things apple, from delicious treats to family-friendly fun.

The Sparta area, known as "The Ridge," has been a major hub for fruit production for over a century. Early settlers recognized the rich soil and favorable climate, making it an ideal location for orchards. This agricultural legacy is the foundation of the Michigan Apple Fest. The festival, which began in its current form in 2015, pays homage to a much older tradition: the "Apple Smorgasboard," first held by the Peach Ridge Fruit Growers Association in the 1950s.

The Michigan Apple Fest has grown into a beloved community event, drawing visitors from all over. The festival is a collaboration between the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, highlighting the area's strong connection to agriculture. It's a free-to-attend event that truly celebrates the harvest season and the hardworking farmers of the region.

This year's festival promises a full lineup of favorite activities and a few new additions. Visitors can enjoy the return of the fan-favorite apple pie baking contest, as well as the always-entertaining apple pie eating contest. You can also browse "Market on the Ridge," a juried market featuring unique, handcrafted items from local artists and makers. It’s the perfect place to find a one-of-a-kind fall treasure.

The downtown stage will be buzzing with live music from local bands and performers throughout the weekend. Kids can enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo, and various apple-themed games and crafts.

Local restaurants will be serving up apple-themed specials and other delicious festival fare, including hard cider tastings from West Michigan cideries. Don't miss the new photo scavenger hunt!

Learn more about Apple Fest and other upcoming events by visiting the Sparta Chamber Facebook Page.