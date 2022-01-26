SpartanNash awarded FMI Gold Plate Award for Family Meals Month campaign

A big congratulations are in order for SpartanNash as they were awarded the FMI Gold Plate Award for their Family Meals Month campaign.

This is the second year in a row they have received this recognition. The FMI Foundation created the Gold Plate Award to highlight the outstanding programs implemented by the retail food industry to encourage family meals. The award recognizes outstanding programs that food retailers and suppliers have implemented, to encourage families to share more meals, together at home, more often.

During Family Meals Month, SpartanNash strengthened and formed new community partnerships with iunderstand, Mosaic Counseling, Special Olympics, and GVSU to help shed light on mental wellness.

They also launched a month-long media campaign, partnering with the Fox 17 Morning Mix and iunderstand, creating a series of segments called “Stay Connected, Stay Strong with Family Meals.” These segments focused on sharing healthy recipes while sharing the importance of families gathering around the dinner table to discuss how to better their mental health through conversation and good food. The campaign also hit over 4.5 million impressions through family meals messaging in-store, community partnership outreach, digital marketing, and eCommerce.

To celebrate the conclusion of the campaign, SpartanNash executed its first health and wellness farmers' market event.