Sparta Celtic Festival returning for 16th year

Believe it or not, there are seven Celtic nations that aren't just Ireland and Scotland. Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, Brittany, and Galacia are all included, that that unity is celebrated at the annual Sparta Celtic Festival, now heading into its' 16th year.

This year's festival will run from Friday, August 7 through Saturday, August 8 at Rogers Park and Balyet Field. Attendees will be able to participate in a family-friendly kids area, witness Celtic dancing, hear music from Steel City Rovers and fiddle player Dan MacDonald, as well as participate in Highland Games on Saturday.

A classic car show will also be featured Saturday, while food and beverage trucks will be available both days of the festival. The festival will also have an appearance from Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary!

The festival runs from 5 to 10 P.M. on Friday and 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday. Admission is free, including free parking.

Entertainment Director Sean Murphy and Emcee and Celtic Princess Sky Kieft-Caiohme visited the Morning Mix with Ardan Academy of Irish Dance dancers Sophie and Gwenny to talk about the festival's growth and give a performance!

Visit spartacelticfest.org for more information including a full event schedule.

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