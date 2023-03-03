SowHope celebrating International Women's Day on March 8 with a women's march

March 8 is International Women's Day, a day for the world to stand together to celebrate the achievements of all women. The organization, SowHope, does this every single day by empowering women by promoting wellness, education, and economic opportunities.

SowHope is spreading its message even further by hosting an International Women's Day Celebration at Rosa Parks Circle on March 8.

Beginning at noon there will be a brief presentation honoring local women leaders who make a have achieved success in our community, followed by a one-mile celebration march through Grand Rapids.

Hot Cocoa and snacks will be available at the end of the event.

Learn more by visiting sowhope.org.