Southridge Behavioral Hospital recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month

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May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Forest View Hospital's partnership with Southridge Behavioral Hospital ensures that those who need treatment are able to receive it through their services.

Southridge Behavioral Hospital is a 96-bed inpatient facility that serves adults with treatment options for mental health episodes. They offer inpatient and outpatient treatments and accept patients 24/7 to assess the type of care needed.

The hospital is located at 6291 Venture Hills Blvd in Byron Center.

For more information, call (616) 362-0300 or visit southridgebh.com.

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