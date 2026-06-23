The city of South Haven is preparing to celebrate inclusivity and affirmation with the LGBTQ+ community and allies at South Haven Pride, returning to Stanley Johnston Park on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

Free to attend and open to all ages and members of the community, the event will feature over 100 arts, crafts, and food vendors. Community resources will also be available for those in the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

South Haven Pride will also feature a dunk booth, family-friendly activities, and bounce houses.

New this year, the event will feature the inaugural South Haven Pride Pageant, an event that celebrates community leadership and self expression within the community.

There is a lot to look forward to as South Haven Pride grows! South Haben LGBTQ+ Advocacy executive director Blanca Hinojosa and drag activist Yolanda DelFierce visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit southhaven.org for more information.

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