Soup's On For All returns January 24-26 to raise money for God's Kitchen

Soup is the perfect way to warm up on a cold winter night. On January 24-26, fill your belly with delicious soups, as well as help feed hungry people in the West Michigan community as Catholic Charities West Michigan hosts its annual Soup's On For All event.

Catholic Charities West Michigan’s food programs are dedicated to addressing the topic of feeding the hungry. Every year at Soup’s On for All!, they celebrate programs that feed more than 100,000 people each year.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the event can't be held in person this year. However, ticket holders will still receive three soups made by God’s Kitchen chefs and local restaurants, Panera artisan bread, a dessert, a hand-painted soup bowl, and a free restaurant soup punch card.

Soup Packages can be picked up from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at God’s Kitchen at 303 Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

Bowl painting will be offered at God’s Kitchen, during pick-up times on January 24 – 26 (first come, first served). Plus, don’t miss the silent auction at bit.ly/soupsonauction.

Tickets are $50 and proceeds from the event go directly to God’s Kitchen, helping feed the hungry throughout West Michigan.

To learn more visit ccwestmi.org or call (616) 240-2231.