Soup's On! Annual charity event returns to fight hunger insecurity

In Michigan, over 1.5 million people face hunger. As inflation continues across the state and within West Michigan, God's Kitchen continues to serve hot meals every day in downtown Grand Rapids. Walk-ins for these free meals are accepted without judgment, with over 70,000 individuals served in 2025.

To continue supporting the efforts of God's Kitchen, Catholic Charities West Michigan has hosted the "Soup's On For All!", which serves delicious soup dinners and fundraises for God's Kitchen and Catholic Charities West Michigan's food programs. This year, Soup's On For All returns Monday, January 26 at 6:30 P.M. across all three floors of the B.O.B., located at 20 Monroe Avenue.

Over 30 different soup varieties will be available to try, including bread and pastries from Panera Bread. The event will also feature live entertainment, a silent auction, photo booth, and more. Attendees will also have an opportunity to purchase a special, individually-crafted hand-painted soup bowl.

The event is open to all members of the community and tickets can be purchased online for $60 in advance or $70 at the door.

Catholic Charities West Michigan Interim Director of Development Sarah Stechschulte and God's Kitchen Program Manager Jeff Hoyh visited the Morning Mix to share more.

