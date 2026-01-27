Songs and Sips: A Singer/Songwriter Showcase featuring two Michigan artists

West Michigan's music scene will feature a special event that not only brings live entertainment, but also engages the audience in storytelling behind the songwriting process.

"Songs and Sips" is a singer/songwriter showcase that will feature acoustic performances from local artists Nathan Walton and Rin Tarsy on Saturday, February 28 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the Roselle Park Resource Building in Ada. The intimate experience allows audience members to see Walton and Tarsy explain their writing inspiration during their acoustic sets, making for an unforgettable evening of creativity and camaraderie.

The event will also feature light appetizers included with ticket purchases as well as beer and wine available for purchase at the resource building. Tickets are $50 with no on-site sales, so attendees must register in advance online.

The Roselle Park Resource Building is located at 1010 Grand River Drive.

Recreation Coordinator Ethan Engel and Music Series Director Chris Collins visited the Morning Mix to share more about what audiences can expect!

Visit adamichigan.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

