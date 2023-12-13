Sonesta International Hotels Offers a Lifeline for Travelers This Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The busy and stressful holiday travel season is in full swing. For those stranded travelers who may find themselves in a jam this holiday season, Sonesta International Hotels is offering a lifeline called "Travel SOS" or Sonesta Overnight Stay.

This hotline gives travelers peace of mind so they can rest and enjoy this holiday season to the fullest, giving them access to over 1,200 properties across the nation.

Sleep-weary travelers in a jam can access Travel SOS through two convenient methods:

Dial to Book: Travelers can dial 1-844-STAY-SOS to reach the dedicated Travel SOS hotline, which will swiftly identify availability at the nearest Sonesta hotel.

Click to Book: Travelers can also use the promo code STAYSOS to conveniently book a reservation online at sonesta.com/offers/stay-sosor redlion.com/offers/travel-sos.

For more information, go to Sonesta.com/offers/stay-sos.