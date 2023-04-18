"Something Rotten!" to bring music & laughter to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Called "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years" by the New York Times, Something Rotten! is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Pulling from Broadway, Shakespeare, and more, this is sure to be a fun show for anyone who loves musical theatre.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz. "Something Rotten"

The show will take place from April 28 through May 21. Shows will take place Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $18.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grct.org.