Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the place where kids have fun this summer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May Madness Promo extending into June

Let the madness continue! Soaring Eagle is extending its May Madness package into June. It's available on stays now through June 30, including everything for a perfect family getaway. Save up to 15 percent on your stay, plus enjoy extra perks like waterpark passes and their Slider Bundle package.

Visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to reserve your stay.

Summer Swim Lessons

Soaring Eagle's lifeguard team will be visiting their friends at the Hill Campground next month to provide swim lessons in their outdoor pool.

The session runs from June 24 through August 11, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes are for ages 3 to 11 years old.

Visit thehillcampground.com for full details. Spots will fill up fast, so call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to register

World's Largest Swim Lessons

If you love to swim, there's an opportunity to get more time in the pool. Help Soaring Eagle Water Park and Casino break the world record for the World's Largest Swim Lesson on June 20.

Registration is from 5 to 6:15 p.m. and the lesson begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and for ages three and up.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If you're looking to celebrate a summer birthday, look no further than Soaring Eagle's Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. Get all-day access in a private cabana, plus water park passes for you and eight guests. Each party also comes with eight bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes. They start at $299.

Hideaway RV Park

If you're ready to take your camper on an adventure, Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park is the place to go. This upscale RV destination boosts 67 sites nestled beside a 42-acre lake with 50-foot concrete pads, asphalt approaches, full hookups, and individual fire rings.

Canoe and watercraft rentals are available and fishing is encouraged. There's also a large community fire ring while you learn of the seven grandfather teachings of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

The RV park is near Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, and all Soaring Eagle properties.

The Retreat

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to The Retreat and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. Book a room today at retreatatsoaringeagle.com.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.