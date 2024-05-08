Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel celebrates Mom's this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If someone has a special birthday coming up, why not make it a splash with Soaring Eagles' Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party? You'll get all-day access in a private cabana plus waterpark passes for you and up to 8 guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with 8 bottles of water and a dozen cupcakes. Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Parties start at $299. For more information, if you have questions or to book a Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

Don't forget to check out their 24-hour arcade! They've got favorites like Mario Kart Racing, Dance Dance Revolution, Minecraft Dungeons, and many more.

Hotel Add-ons

There are lots of add-ons you can enjoy when staying at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi.

Or order fresh cookies and milk to be delivered directly to your room with the Cookie Monster Add-on.

Mother's Day Brunch

If you plan to be at Soaring Eagle for Mother's Day, treat your mom to a feast at their Family Restaurant. Their Mother's Day Brunch Buffet will be blooming with her favorite dishes including pancakes, fruit plates, a pasta station, desserts, pastries, and so much more.

It'll be available on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 989-817-4806 to reserve a spot and make Mother's Day unforgettable.

Get both of these specials by calling (989)-817-4825.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.