Soaring Eagle properties is the perfect place to spend your staycation

Fun is not far away, so pack those suits and head to Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

At the waterpark, race down three-story waterslides, be daring on the Flow Rider Surf Simulator, or knock it down a few notches and relax in the Lazy River.

Whether you want to get a hotel package or just come for the day, there are plenty of options at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. As a thank you for their service, Mega Military May is any day of the month. Registered military guests will get 25 percent off rack rate, plus $10 in premium play at Soaring Eagle Casino and free breakfast at the family restaurant. Call 866-2EAGLE2 for pricing, details, and to make a reservation.

At the family restaurant at Soaring Eagle Waterpark, there will be a Mother's Day Brunch served this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. complete with a mimosa bar! The buffet costs $15 for adults, $8 for children 3-10, and kids 2 and under get to eat for free with the purchase of an adult meal. Make a reservation by calling (989)-817-4806.

Have a golfer in the family? Wabooz Run is having a pro shop liquidation sale in the lobby of Soaring Eagle Waterpark until all the inventory is gone. Get 50 percent off the listed price on everything!

The Hideaway RV Park is now open and just yards away from the waterpark. Explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Not to mention, enjoy free shuttles from the campground or waterpark and try your luck at Soaring Eagle Casino.

An extended stay is a great option with The Retreat! It sports a European design with clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers, and dryers, and more. Head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com and click on "Stay With Us" to learn more on how to book a reservation.

While at Soaring Eagle Casino, a couple of great promotions to watch for. Every Friday in May from 6-10 p.m., there will be drawings for $500 in premium play and 500 entries for a Grand Prize, a 2021 Polaris Ranger. The Grand Prize drawing will be on May 28 at 10 p.m.

On Saturdays in May from 7-11 p.m., one winner each hour will win premium play. On the last Saturday of the month, May 29, at 11:30 p.m. someone will snag a 2021 half-ton ram truck and an RV. For more details, go to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Get ready to dance the night away at Soaring Eagle Casino's outdoor concerts!

Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell! They'll take the stage on August 28. Urban has released a total of 11 studio albums an dhas charted 37 singles on the "U.S. Hot Country Songs Chart," 18 of which went to number one.

Rockers are going to want to snag tickets for July 10 when Megadeth and Lamb of God with spoecial guests Trivium and In Flames take the stage.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.