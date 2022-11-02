Soaring Eagle is getting ready for the holidays! Celebrate with these events

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their waterpark, hotel, and casino.

A Bug Party is back on November 4 and 5. There will be time for crafts, a scavenger hunt, and story time with Nokomis, and the weekend will end with the movie, "Antz."

Lil' Deer Camp is back! It runs November 11-12 and 18-19. Kids will be able to make special bags for their mom during craft time, and there will be face painting and balloon animals as well. On Friday the 11th from 6-9 p.m. there will be caricatures and massages for the parents.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers will be hitting the Entertainment Stage on December 28 at 8 p.m. Since 1976, they've sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 live shows. Tickets start at $45.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, the group Live is headlining the stage on December 30 with special guest, Tonic. Their catalog is filled with gems such as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," and "All Over You." Tickets go on sale on November 5.

Cocktails, Carvings, and Candy Canes are coming up at the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall on November 26. Enjoy delicious tastes of holiday-themed dishes from the area's top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they'll be serving up some amazing entertainment during the event such as Tommy Decarlo and Marshall Carloff. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission is $75.

It's a New Year's Eve Celebration at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Enjoy endless food choices from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Pary with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ Dance Throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and include two drink tickets. Attendees must be 18 or older.

Here are a few more shows to check out: Babyface on November 11, "Hunks the Show" on November 12, and A Johnny Mathis Christmas on December 3.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.