Soar Into Summer with Critter Barn

Sitting on 36 acres in Zeeland, Critter Barn allows West Michigan guests of all ages to learn more about farming and agriculture, plus meet some adorable animals along the way.

While open year-round, the farm is launching their "Soaring Into Summer" event on Saturday, July 5 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M., kicking off their summer programming.

During Soaring Into Summer, a Kid's Craft Market will be held from the 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. hours, where 20 young entrepreneurs will sell their handmade crafts and develop their business skills.

The event will have a fair-style atmosphere, with ice cream, popcorn, and beverages available for guests to purchase. the Hulegan Fly Team will be available as well as summer crafts and paper airplane stations.

Tony McCaul, Critter Barn's Executive Director, visited the Mix with members of Critter Barn's 4H program (and critters!) to discuss the event as well as programs held on the farm.

Visit critterbarn.org for more information. You can learn about the 4H program on Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok