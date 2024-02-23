Snow Much Fun Family Fest showcases family resources in the Muskegon community

Making connections within the community is key, and those looking to do that while having fun can head to the second annual Snow Much Fun Family Fest in Muskegon this weekend.

Snow Much Fun is a festival where people can learn more about the resources in the Muskegon Area specifically geared toward families. Over 40 community organizations will be onsite and have experts to answer questions related to internet dangers, mental health, violence reduction efforts, first aid, physical activity, joining the library, and so much more.

Families can also bring their bikes for a tune-up and learn the rules of the road with the Muskegon Bicycling Coalition, the City of Muskegon Police, and Michigan State Police.

The free event will take place at Reeths Puffer High School on February 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.