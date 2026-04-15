Snag these great deals at Maple Hill Golf's spring sale

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spring is here, which means that golf courses are preparing to welcome golfers back to the course. Maple Hill Golf is also preparing for their spring launch tent sale, happening April 15 through 18 at their storefront, located at 5555 Ivanrest Ave SW in Grandville.

Hundreds of deals and discounts will be available, including special trade-in pricing on clubs. Customers who trade in any club in any condition are eligible for a discount. Accessories such as hats, hand warmers, balls, and more are eligible for a buy one, get one for $1 deal as well.

On Friday, a special fitting event at the driving range will be available as well with certain brands including Wilson and Cobra from 3 to 7 P.M.

Hours of the sale vary depending on the day:



Wednesday, April 15: 12 to 6 P.M.

Thursday, April 16: 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Friday, April 17: 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Saturday, April 18: 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Maple Hill Golf owner Bob Kitchen visited the Morning Mix to talk about the sale.

Visit maplehillgolf.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok