Snack on chocolate and shop great deals at Lowell Chocolate Stroll

Chocolate and savings are the highlights in historic downtown Lowell this weekend at the 6th annual Lowell Chocolate Stroll.

When shopping throughout the many businesses in downtown Lowell on Saturday, shoppers get discounts at many of the local businesses while being given free chocolate to snack on.

Shoppers can pick up a punch card at any of the participating chocolate-sharing merchants and have them mark off their cards. After shopping and eating chocolate at each location, turn in the punch card for a chance to win Lowell Bucks.

The Lowell Chocolate Stroll will take place on February 11 from 12-5 p.m.