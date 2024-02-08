Slime time! Sloomoo Institute brings pop-up slime exhibit to Grand Rapids through Feb. 9

Slime is extremely popular with the kids, especially because it's fun to make, customize, and play with! Slime play is proven to spark joy, relax and destress you.

America's slime queens are making their way to Grand Rapids on February 9 and 10 for The Sunshine Tour, bringing the fun of the Sloomoo Institute in Chicago to West Michigan.

On The Sunshine Tour, Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Sloomoo Institute, a slime museum, are traveling across the midwest to bring the joy of slime and sunny vibes during the cold winter season.

Sloomoo Institute is an immersive experience that taps into the joy of slime and multi-sensory play - encouraging visitors to bring out their childish side.

The Sunshine Tour Pop-Up will take place at Grand Valley State University, Biggby Coffee, and the Rosa Parks Ice Rink now through February 9.

Follow their Instagram page and check out their Story to see where they'll be next.