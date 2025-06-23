SLD Read seeking tutors in Grand Rapids schools

SLD Read has brought literacy to individuals struggling with reading, writing, and spelling for over 50 years. The non-profit serves West Michigan in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek with one-on-one support using the Orton-Gillingham literacy approach when tutoring students.

In Grand Rapids, the need for tutors is needed in several schools, including Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy, North Park Montessori School, Ridgemoor Montessori, and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Tutors will need to complete specialized training and engage in a hands-on internships with tutors.

Kristen Potts, CEO of SLD Read and Kathy Van Dyke, one of the tutors, visited the Mix to talk about the need.

For more information, visit sldread.org.

