SkyBridge Michigan Celebrates National Yarn Bombing Day with ‘Knit the Bridge’

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Crafters will love this event! SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain Resort introduces its first-ever Knit the Bridge event on Saturday, June 8.

To commemorate National Yarn Bombing Day, SkyBridge Michigan is thrilled to embrace the art of yarn bombing, a form of creative expression that involves adorning objects and public spaces with colorful knitted and crocheted patches.

Artfully curated knit and crochet panels will embellish SkyBridge Michigan for all to enjoy beginning June 8 and remain in place for up to two weeks. Guests are invited to take in the vibrant display of more than 200 handcrafted panels while walking the 1,200-foot-long suspension bridge.

Knit the Bridge is included in the price of a SkyBridge Michigan ticket. One dollar from every ticket sold during the Knit the Bridge display benefits the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets online, please visit boynemountain.com.

