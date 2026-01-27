Sip, Sip, Hooray: Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week kicks off next week

Michigan's craft beverage scene is both social and economically-driven, bringing people together to try new sips and support local flavors. In Kalamazoo County, "Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week" is bringing breweries, distilleries, wineries, bars, and restaurants together to celebrate locally-made products with a wide variety of events and specials taking place. This year's celebration will be January 31 through February 7.

With over 72 events planned at over 20 locations and counting, guests can download the "Discover Kalamazoo" app and use the free digital passport to check into different locations for a chance to earn prizes. As the number of check-ins increase, guests can earn an event sticker, laser-engraved bamboo coaster, and event beanie. Guests who visit over eight locations will also be entered for the chance to win a grand prize drawing featuring memberships, gift cards, and more.

Discover Kalamazoo Marketing and Communications Coordinator McKenna Dole and Sit and Stay Winery Marketing Director Erika Hamlet sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more.

Visit kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com for more information and to register in advance for select events.

