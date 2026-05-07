Sip, sip, hooray! Cider Week is back!

Many of Kent County's farms grow more apples than anywhere else in Michigan, not only providing a delicious crop, but the perfect kind of apples to make hard cider.

From May 8 through 16, various events will take place across different cideries in the Greater Grand Rapids area. These include brunches, tap takeovers, pairing dinners, orchard tours, and more.

One of the event highlights is the 20th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, or GLINTCAP, awarding the world's best cider as part of the world's largest cider competition.

The week concludes with Cider Fest on May 16 from 3 to 7 P.M. at Rosa Parks Circle, which is free to attend and open to all ages.

Experience Grand Rapids Vice President of Marketing Kate Lieto and Paul Vander Heide from VanderMill Cider sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more (while showing off a sample of what attendees can try during the week!).

Visit ciderweekgr.com for more information including a full schedule of participating cideries.

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