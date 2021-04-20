Since 1925, Berger Chevrolet continues to give back to West Michigan

Berger Chevrolet has been family-owned and operated since 1925. For nearly 100 years they not only put drivers safely behind the wheel of new and used vehicles, but they pride themselves on giving back to the community.

Through the Berger Gives Back Campaign, their employees have provided toys for young ones, clothes for those in need, and funding for other programs that give back.

To add to their generosity, Berger Chevrolet partners up with Fox 17 to sponsor the "We're Open" campaign, recognizing and supporting local businesses in West Michigan.

To learn more about how Berger Chevrolet's "We're Open, West Michigan" campaign, visit bergerchevy.com/Berger-Gives-Back.