Simply Sweet Desserts serves up smiles and sweets in stores across West MI

For those who have a big sweet tooth, Simply Sweet Desserts is ready to satisfy any sweet craving at their new retail location in Kalamazoo.

Simply Sweet Desserts creates various cakes, pies, cookies, and more for any occasion.

The dessert shop first opened in 2023, exclusively selling their creations wholesale at SpartanNash, Meijer, and Horrocks. At the beginning of 2025, they opened a retail space in Kalamazoo to sell their pastries to customers.

Simply Sweet Desserts stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about their new business venture and show off their delicious treats.

You can stop by Simply Sweet Desserts at 5032 Gull Road in Kalamazoo, or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

