Simple Memorial Day recipe from food influencer Shanisty Ireland

Memorial Day quickly approaches, and with the holiday weekend comes the potluck barbeques!

Lifestyle expert and food influencer Shanisty Ireland shares a recipe for one of her favorite Memorial Day side dishes, Potato Chip Mac and Cheese.

Potato Chip Mac N’ Cheese:

Ingredients:



1 cup Mikesell’s Original Potato Chips, crumbled

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoons dry mustard

2 cups whole milk

12 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

12 oz. elbow macaroni

Directions:



Preheat the oven to 350. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish. Heat the 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and mustard and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Add the cheese and stir until melted and completely smooth. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat. Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente and drain well. Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and stir to coat completely. Pour into the buttered gratin dish and top with the crumbled Mikesell’s Potato Chips. Bake until bubbling and golden, about 30 minutes.

Discover more recipes by Shanisty Ireland at shesbecomingdomestic.com.