Simple Memorial Day recipe from food influencer Shanisty Ireland

Memorial Day quickly approaches, and with the holiday weekend comes the potluck barbeques!
Lifestyle expert and food influencer Shanisty Ireland shares a recipe for one of her favorite Memorial Day side dishes, Potato Chip Mac and Cheese.
Potato Chip Mac N’ Cheese:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Mikesell’s Original Potato Chips, crumbled
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoons dry mustard
- 2 cups whole milk
- 12 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 12 oz. elbow macaroni
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish.
- Heat the 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and mustard and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute.
- Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.
- Add the cheese and stir until melted and completely smooth. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat.
- Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente and drain well. Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and stir to coat completely.
- Pour into the buttered gratin dish and top with the crumbled Mikesell’s Potato Chips. Bake until bubbling and golden, about 30 minutes.
Discover more recipes by Shanisty Ireland at shesbecomingdomestic.com.